Police: Woman hit, killed, on Interstate 35 had been sitting in middle of highway

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 35 south of downtown Monday morning had been sitting in the middle of the highway.

Officers said they received several calls about her just prior to the deadly crash, which happened just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman’s body on the shoulder of the highway, directly under a pedestrian bridge, just north of the Theo/Malone exit.

A preliminary report said witnesses told police the woman had been acting strangely and sitting in the middle of the traffic lanes prior to being hit.

Although some drivers stopped to help, witnesses told police the woman was hit by a truck that did not stop.

They said it’s possible the truck driver was unaware of what happened.

Accident investigators shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours as they pieced together what happened.

According to an officer at the scene, they were investigating the possibility that the woman committed suicide.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County medical examiner was still working to identify her.