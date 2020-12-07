Tech gift ideas for $50 or less

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a gadget or gizmo gift idea for the techie on your nice list, Consumer Reports has some suggestions that are budget-cool, too. Each of them costs $50 or less.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $50 for 16 gig. Currently on sale at Best Buy for $40. Consumer Reports calls it a great, low-cost idea for kids. The Fire tablet lets you create profiles so everyone has his own home screen and the apps they want. Although the display quality and processing power are not equal to an iPad, the Fire tablet does offer expandable storage with its built-in microSD card reader.

4th Generation Amazon Echo Dot - $50 retail. Currently on sale on Amazon for $30. The newly-redesigned Dot is shaped like a sphere. Consumer Reports testers say it sounds better than its predecessor.

Kodak Printomatic Instant Camera - $50. It delivers photos in 38 seconds and has an SD card so you can print more later.

Monoprice BT-300ANC headphones - $40. Consumer Reports testers say they have excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality.