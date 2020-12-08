Man, 22, arrested for driving a stolen SUV and meth possession, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS – A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving a stolen sport-utility vehicle and having methamphetamine on Monday, San Marcos police said.

Jacob Anthony Fuentes, of San Marcos, was arrested early Monday morning for driving the stolen vehicle first spotted by officers traveling “recklessly” at around 100 miles per hour.

Police say they saw a 2014 Jeep Trailhawk SUV traveling on the east access road of Interstate Highway 35, near Highway 123.

According to a statement by the department, the driver “failed to yield, then traveled northbound and on to Linda Drive where he then drove in and out of several apartment complexes.”

At the Townwood Apartments, Fuentes exited the vehicle while it was still moving and fled a short distance.

Police say the SUV hit another vehicle parked in a parking space at a low speed and caused minor damage to both vehicles.

“Fuentes was caught by police after a brief foot pursuit and was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest,” the police department said. “The stolen vehicle was occupied by two passengers who were detained and later released. It is believed that the Jeep Trailhawk was stolen from San Antonio.”

Police said that a handgun was or had been in the vehicle, but officers only located a loaded handgun magazine inside the vehicle. Multiple officers searched for the handgun that may have been thrown out but did not find it.

Fuentes was booked into the Hays County Jail. His bond amount is pending.

