DPS to extend hours at driver’s license offices in San Antonio, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering extended office hours at participating driver’s license offices across the state, including two in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.

Beginning Jan. 4, the driver’s license office in Leon Valley and Pat Booker Road and the office in New Braunfels will open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Current business hours at those offices are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can begin making appointments online for these new time slots immediately.

The longer office hours were implemented to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 driver license office closures in 2020.

You can also skip the visit to the office and renew online or by calling 1-866-357-3639.