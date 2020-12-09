Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of hit-and-run that injured 2 people, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man was arrested following a hit-and-run that injured two people, including one that was sent to the hospital in serious condition, investigators say.

Eduardo Castillo Lopez has been charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid following the incident on Dec. 2, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fredericksburg Road near De Chantle Road on the Northwest Side.

Investigators said Lopez was driving a 2005 black Ford F150 northbound on Fredericksburg Road. At the intersection, he did not yield the right of way, turned left and struck a silver Hyundai Accent on the front left side, according to SAPD.

After both vehicles spun out of control, police said Lopez exited his truck and walked to the sedan to look inside. Investigators said he walked away from the scene without helping or leaving his information.

One person inside the sedan was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, according to a previous KSAT report. A second person had minor injuries, police said.

An arrest affidavit states the truck had expired insurance, and Lopez was listed as one of the drivers.

Records with the jail show he was booked on Tuesday and his bond was set at $15,000.

