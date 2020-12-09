SAPD tries to bring holiday cheer to local families with Blue Santa program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Blue Santa program began in 1974 and this year’s donations have been amazing.

SAPD has been able to help out more than 3000 children and counting.

“Our passion is honestly just giving back to the communities, helping families in need and for the children,” Menell Orosco, with SAPD’s Blue Santa program said.

Local families apply for the Blue Santa to drop off gifts to their kids. Then near Christmas, the Blue Santa arrives and drops off the gifts to the local families.

“Oh, as of today, approximately, we’ve already done three thousand children. We will probably hit four thousand. And, wow, that’s so amazing,” Orosco said. “The process begins here at the warehouse. The bags are assembled through the applications that are sent in. We are doing the assembly line with our officers that come every day. After the completion of the bags, we have units outside that are transported to each of the substations. Officers, according to their districts, will distribute the bags for us.”

Different businesses in the San Antonio community have donated the toys. Community members can donate toys at the SAPD substations.

“We are accepting donations, and as a matter of fact, any type of donations that people are willing to give, we will accept them all the way through our Christmas time. They can go to any substation there and just drop them off,” Orosco said.