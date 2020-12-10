DSHS changing the way it calculates COVID-19 positivity rate

To give a more accurate picture of COVID-19 spread in Texas, state officials will be calculating positivity rate differently starting Friday.

Previously, the state’s health agency used the “case reported date” to determine the positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

However, state officials said that while that formula worked well in the beginning of the pandemic, it “got out of wack” due to an influx of backlogged tests. Because the results of the tests were backlogged, the “case reported” date became less relevant in determining current positivity rate, officials said.

Starting Friday, the state will only give the positivity rate based on the date the test was taken.

“It’s the best method we have because it most closely tracks what the conditions were at the point those people were tested,” said Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations with the Department of State Health Services.

Officials also said they will begin tracking antigen test results. Those tests, which give rapid results, are being used more regularly across the state.

The state’s changes don’t affect San Antonio’s metrics, officials confirmed.

“We are not changing our reporting on positivity rate as we have always done it the way that DSHS is now changing to,” said Jennifer Pue, a Metro Health public information officer.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been surging in Texas and across the nation in recent weeks, indicating a second wave of infections. In San Antonio, the rolling 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases stands at 1,004, a rate San Antonio has not seen since the summer surge.