Guests forced to evacuate North Side hotel after late fire alarm

SAN ANTONIO – Guests at North Side hotel had to evacuate the building following a fire alarm late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Stone Oak hotel in the 800 block of Loop 1604.

Firefighters said upon inspection they found a small fire caused by a microwave in a fourth floor room.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system caused most of the damage and that water made it all the way down to the lobby of the hotel.

All the occupants inside the building were evacuated and several will have to be moved to a sister hotel, firefighters said.

Firefighters helped gather belongings and are trying to mop up the water. A damage estimate is not currently known.

No injuries were reported.