Have you seen this man? San Antonio police need your help locating this robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a Northeast Side robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Perrin Pantry, located at 9126 Perrin Beitel Road.

Police say a man walked into the Perrin Pantry and attempted to purchase items from the store. The store employee did not sell the items to the man, and the man hit the store employee.

The man’s hit caused injury to the employee’s body.

The man then left the location with the items he was trying to buy, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

