SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Garcia, 26, who is wanted on an active warrant for a sexual assault offense involving a child.

The incident happened on Oct. 21, according to police.

Details are limited on the incident at this time, but anyone with more information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to call SVU at 210-207-2313 for case number 20-201752.

