Woman killed while sitting in middle of highway identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who San Antonio police said was hit and killed by a vehicle while sitting in the middle of Interstate 35 earlier this week has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Sara Alicia Olivares, 29.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday at 3:30 a.m., they found the victim’s body on the shoulder of the highway, directly under a pedestrian bridge, just north of the Theo/Malone exit.

A preliminary report said witnesses told police the woman had been acting strangely and was sitting in the middle of the traffic lanes prior to being hit.

Although some drivers stopped to help, witnesses told police the woman was hit by a truck that did not stop.

They said it’s possible the truck driver was unaware of what happened.