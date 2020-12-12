From air fryers to soda makers, kitchen gizmos are hot holiday gifts

SAN ANTONIO – What’s cooking on gifts lists and online searches this holiday season? Look to the kitchen, where many folks have found themselves more often than usual this year.
“It’s clear a lot of kitchen-based hobbies are happening as we stay home during the pandemic,” said Haniya Rae with Consumer Reports.
Rae offered a few practical and trendy ideas for gift-giving.
- Breadman Professional Bread Maker, model BK 1050S, $130
- Zojirushi Induction Rice Cooker, model NP-GBC05, $280
- Drinkmate Carbonated Beverage Maker, $87
- Air Fryer, among the top rated by Consumer Reports: NuWave 6-quart 37001, GoWise USA GW22731, NuWave Brio 36011, Ninja AF100, Farberware HF-919B, Elite Platinum EAF-1506D 3.5 -quart
- Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker, model 49465R, $20