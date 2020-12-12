58ºF

Pre-registration still open for San Antonio Food Bank’s food distribution event

Largest holiday distribution to be held on Tuesday at AT&T Center

Brina Monterroza, Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – There is still time and room to pre-register for the San Antonio Food Bank’s holiday distribution event on Tuesday.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the AT&T Center.

H-E-B is donating 10,800 H-E-B Meal Simple holiday dinners, along with 40,000 pounds of fresh produce in lieu of hosting its annual Feast of Sharing dinner. The San Antonio-based grocery giant was forced to pivot due to the pandemic.

In addition to food, gift cards, coloring books, gas cards, vouchers to illumiNight: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience and much more will be handed out to families.

Spurs Give, Frost Bank, Valero, EVO Entertainment and several other partners donated the non-food items for Tuesday’s event.

You can sign up for the distribution event by clicking here.

The food bank expects about 2,000 households to take advantage of the food distribution.

