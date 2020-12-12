Residents displaced following apartment fire on Southwest Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Residents are displaced following an apartment fire on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Saturday morning in the 2500 block of S. General McMullen Drive.

Firefighters said a two-story apartment building caught fire and upon arrival, flames were seen coming out of one of the doors.

Residents and pets from the unit escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to fire officials, and an investigation for arson is underway.

No other neighboring apartment units were affected and the unit that did catch fire is a complete loss.

Damages are estimated at $15,000, according to SAFD. The Investigation is still ongoing.

