SAFD: 5 dogs, 2 cats killed in overnight house fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Five dogs and two cats were killed in a house fire on the North Side overnight, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 11:28 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Milford.

Firefighters said upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the home before quickly spreading. However, the fire was extinguished fairly quickly.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape safely, according to SAFD. Due to the heavy smoke inside of the home, five dogs and two cats were killed in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown, as firefighters said there were a lot of possessions inside of the home that have to be cleared in order to determine what happened.

Estimated damages from the fire is around $70,000. The Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist the residents.

