Search underway for abducted 8-month-old infant in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for an abducted 8-month-old infant in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning for Lauren Duriso and her alleged abductor, 24-year-old Walter Duriso. Officials said they were last seen around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 9500 block of IH-10, on the Northeast Side.

Lauren is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and is wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

Authorities said Walter is driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with a Texas plate that reads, “KRS6026.” The vehicle has front-end damage, a broken windshield and stickers on its back window.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7579.

RELATED: Silver Alert discontinued for 86-year-old man in Spring, Texas