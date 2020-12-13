H-E-B to distribute nearly 11,000 holiday meals to community

As part of its annual Feast of Sharing Celebration, H-E-B plans to celebrate the holiday season in San Antonio by distributing more than 10,800 holiday meals.

Along with San Antonio Food Bank, 200 H-E-B Partners (employees) will volunteer to pass out holiday meals to Texans in need in San Antonio. The meal distribution will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the AT&T Center.

An annual tradition, this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities.

Instead, H-E-B will donate more than 340,000 meals to support hunger relief efforts in Texas and Mexico this holiday season. In Texas, H-E-B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies, such as Meals on Wheels.