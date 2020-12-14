Man accused of exposing self to child, grandfather as they were walking on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to two people, including a child, as they were walking home, police say.

Elias Robert Martinez was charged with indecent exposure on Sunday months after the incident that happened on Sept. 9, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest affidavit states a 60-year-old man and his grandchild were walking in the area of Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side when a person driving a Jeep pulled up next to them.

The man told police that the driver, later identified as Martinez, asked for directions to a local high school and exited his vehicle.

The affidavit states that the grandfather saw Martinez touch himself in the crotch as he approached them.

After the grandfather told him “no,” Martinez went back to his vehicle. The victim told police that he saw Martinez fully exposed in the driver’s seat, the affidavit states.

Investigators said the man took images of Martinez exposing himself, as well as images of the Jeep and its license plate.

The affidavit states police officers knew Martinez from prior contact and arrests. Booking records show he was also charged with driving while intoxicated in September.

His bond for the indecent exposure charge was set at $1,000.

