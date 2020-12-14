Person found injured as BCSO deputies responded to shooting calls, chase on far East Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was found shot overnight as deputies responded to three separate incidents in the same area in east Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents began when deputies responded to a shooting call around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Hough Avenue in Adkins.

The caller told the dispatcher that two vehicles were chasing a suspect vehicle.

A second shooting call then came in for the 8600 block of FM 1346, about two blocks away from the Hough scene, according to BCSO.

A BCSO report states multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

As deputies responded to the scene, they were approached by a person who was shot in the 5400 block of FM 1346. Their condition, as well as age or gender, is unknown at this time.

BCSO said it appears several suspects were involved in the three crime scenes.

No further information was released about the chase or shootings.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

