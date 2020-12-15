SAPD says man appeared to be drunk, taunted officers following hit-and-run crash on Southwest Side

Jesus Luna was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid, booking records show. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested this week after a hit-and-run crash that sent two women to the hospital in October.

San Antonio police said a 2007 Mazda CX was struck around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 8800 block of Sky Harbor.

The CX was heading southbound on the street with a vehicle behind it and slowed to turn left into a driveway.

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that was also traveling southbound drove around the vehicle that was traveling behind the CX to avoid hitting it, driving into oncoming traffic.

Police said the Tahoe then hit the CX on the driver’s side, causing it to spin and roll into a yard.

Investigators said the driver of the Tahoe, later identified as Jesus Alberto Luna, tried to leave the scene by backing up but struck the CX for a second time.

A passenger in the CX was transported by EMS to a hospital with neck and back pain, and the driver of the CX went to the hospital the following morning.

As officers investigated the scene, police received a follow-up call from a woman who said she got a call from her grandson who stated his father returned home drunk and in a wrecked vehicle, the affidavit states.

Police went to the man’s home, where they found Luna. The affidavit states Luna appeared to be intoxicated, had urinated on himself and refused to exit the home.

He “was taunting officers to arrest him,” the police said. He was eventually arrested for a municipal court warrant.

The affidavit states that the passenger was able to identify Luna from a photo lineup. Surveillance image from a nearby house captured the wreck.

Booking records show Luna was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid. He was booked on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Read also: