CPS Energy offers tips to keep warm safely during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures forecast to dip into the 30s this week, CPS Energy has crews on standby who are prepared to respond in the event of power outages.

The utility is offering the following tips to help customers to stay warm safely and manage their bills during cold weather.

Never use a stove/oven as a space heater.

Test smoke alarms to verify they are working in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every floor.

Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside sleeping areas.

Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least three feet from heating equipment.

When using a natural gas space heater, leave a window open a couple of inches for proper ventilation.

For additional safety tips, please visit cpsenergy.com/safety

The utility is also offering energy-savings tips to help customers manage energy usage.

Set thermostat setting between 68–70 degrees.

Keep doors and windows closed to minimize hot air from escaping the home.

Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help stay warm indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat.

Run ceiling fans in reverse to help bring down warm air near the ceiling.

More energy-saving tips can be found at cpsenery.com/tips

Residents are also urged to take care of the “4 P’s”: people, pets, plants, and pipes. It’s also recommended that outdoor water pipes be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.