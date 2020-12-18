Man shot at apartment complex on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 6800 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 90 after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was shot at an apartment complex and ran to a nearby convenience store where he called for help.

Police said they believe two men were involved in the shooting. Officers searched the area, but did not find anyone.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say why the man was targeted.