SAPD: Man found shot in stomach on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Jesse Avenue, not far from Old Highway 90 West and Southwest 36th Street after receiving reports of a person injured.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim told police the shooting happened at another location, but they couldn’t find a crime scene.

The man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation in the shooting is ongoing.