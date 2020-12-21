SAPD identifies man struck, killed by vehicle while walking across Loop 410

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while running across the street on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck while walking in an exit lane on Loop 410 on the Northwest Side has been identified by San Antonio police.

Daniel Nicholas Perez, 31, was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, near the Bandera Road exit, according to SAPD.

A driver in a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage said they were unable to avoid hitting the man as he was walking in the exit lane.

Investigators said drivers reported the man walking on the westbound lanes of the freeway at 4:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. He was walking in an area where foot traffic is prohibited, police said.

The driver of the Mirage remained at the scene and is not facing any criminal charges, police said.

Read also: