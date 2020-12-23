Have you seen this woman? Deputies say she was last seen on San Antonio’s Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman who disappeared on San Antonio’s Southwest Side.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tracy Lynn Huffmaster, 52, was last seen leaving a residence at 12 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 100 block of Carousel Drive, in the Vally Hi area.

Huffmaster is described as being 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing a blue jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators believe Huffmaster may be in the area of Interstate Loop 410 and Interstate Highway 90 west, near the Westwood subdivision.

If you have any information on the whereabouts or believe you may have recently seen Huffmaster, contact the sheriff’s office at (210)335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

