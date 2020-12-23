76ºF

San Antonio police searching for 69-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Celia Gonzalez Velasco last seen in silver 2017 Nissan Versa with license plate JPZ1502

San Antonio police are searching for Celia Gonzalez Velasco, who disappeared on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been activated for a 69-year-old woman who disappeared Wednesday on the West Side.

San Antonio police said Celia Gonzalez Velasco was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Southlawn Avenue, not far from South General McMullen Drive and Castroville Road.

She was in a silver 2017 Nissan Versa with the license plate number JPZ1502 at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Her disappearance may pose as a threat to her own safety, as she was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

She weighs 150 pounds, is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was wearing a green and yellow shirt, khaki pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7579.

