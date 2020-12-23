San Antonio police searching for 69-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

San Antonio police are searching for Celia Gonzalez Velasco, who disappeared on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been activated for a 69-year-old woman who disappeared Wednesday on the West Side.

San Antonio police said Celia Gonzalez Velasco was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Southlawn Avenue, not far from South General McMullen Drive and Castroville Road.

She was in a silver 2017 Nissan Versa with the license plate number JPZ1502 at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Her disappearance may pose as a threat to her own safety, as she was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

She weighs 150 pounds, is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was wearing a green and yellow shirt, khaki pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7579.