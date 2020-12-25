Do you recognize these cars? San Antonio police say they may be connected to a Northeast Side murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in locating individuals connected to a murder on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, officers found a man shot inside his vehicle in the 17400 block of Judson Road. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner later identified the deceased man as Bernard Terry, he was 27.

Investigators say video of vehicles speeding away from the area was discovered and they were able to identify two vehicles speeding away from the area.

According to investigators, “one of the vehicles appears to be a white or silver-colored sedan with a loud exhaust system. The second vehicle appeared to be black or gray in color possibly a Dodge Charger.”

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in Terry’s murder.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

Related: San Antonio police seek two suspects in deadly shooting on Northeast Side