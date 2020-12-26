Wrong-way driver faces possible DWI charge after crashing head-on with vehicle, police say

A woman may be facing an intoxication assault charge after San Antonio police said she was driving on the wrong side of I-35 and struck a vehicle head-on.

A woman may be facing an intoxication assault charge after San Antonio police said she was driving on the wrong side of I-35 and struck a vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 5:28 a.m., Saturday, on I-35 and Eisenhower.

Police said the woman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 when she side swiped an 18-wheeler and then crashed head-on with a red vehicle.

The red vehicle then side swiped another vehicle after the impact.

The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition and no other injuries were reported. She was also evaluated for a DWI, according to officials.

Authorities said the woman could face an intoxication assault charge if she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

RELATED: SAPD: 2 people killed in 2 wrecks involving wrong-way driver on Loop 410