Good foam mattresses for $500 or less

SAN ANTONIO – Many mattresses can cost $1,000 and up, way up. But Consumer Reports tests found you don’t have to spend a fortune. In fact, you don’t even have to go to the store.

Online mattress-buying has gained popularity, especially for foam mattresses.

Consumer Reports’ tests found the Signature Sleep Gold Inspire is a good choice for most body types and sleep styles. A queen size is $305.

For couples, they recommend the Costco Novaform 10-inch SoFresh Responsive Foam Mattress. A queen is $500.

A mattress is a personal choice, so check out the return policy for any mattress you buy. Many online retailers offer free shipping and generous trial periods.

