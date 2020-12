SAPD need help identifying a man accused of assaulting a gas station employee on Dec. 4, 2020.

San Antonio – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify a man who assaulted a gas station employee earlier this month.

Police say the man pictured above is responsible for the crime that happened on Dec. 4, at the VP Gas Station at 7103 Harlow Dr.

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD Homicide office at 210-207-7635