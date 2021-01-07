From COVID-19 to cancer, San Antonio family faced with many struggles receives unexpected gift

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is feeling a new sense of hope at the start of the new year after they were affected by COVID-19.

Harvey and Lindsey Shiran opened Callaghan’s Icehouse in February, but they were forced to close. After several months into the pandemic, the bar reopened as a restaurant.

“It’s been a roller coaster. Open close. Open close,” Lindsey Shiran said.

The family has also had to face health struggles. In July, the couple, along with their two young children, all tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Harvey’s health took a turn for the worse.

“My husband got very, very ill and was in the ICU for a very long time,” Lindsey said.

The virus left Harvey’s lungs severely damaged and even after his long road to recovery, the family was dealt another blow.

“We come to find out that he ended up finding cancer,” Lindsey said.

Harvey was diagnosed with Thymoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the lungs. Lindsey said it was an underlying condition doctors were able to find because of COVID-19.

“If he did not get COVID, then he might now have found Thymoma until he was in his 60′s,” Lindsey said.

Harvey is being treated with chemotherapy.

Lindsey said the bar was his dream. However, since Harvey’s diagnosis, he has not been able to work.

Champion AC heard of the couple’s struggles and installed three air scrubbers to their air conditioning units at the business that will provide clean air.

“We’ll have the cleanest air in San Antonio. It’s hospital grade,” Lindsey said.

She said the air scrubbers will offer customers a peace of mind and give Harvey a chance to see his dream fulfilled.

“He’ll be here to see people enjoying themselves in what he’s always wanted,” she said.

