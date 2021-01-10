Silver Alert discontinued for missing 72-year-old man in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Update:
The Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Edward Peterson has been discontinued, as of around 2 p.m., Sunday.
Original:
A search is underway for a missing 72-year-old man in New Braunfels.
Edward Peterson was last seen at 11:15 a.m., Sunday, on Eden Drive in New Braunfels, according to New Braunfels police.
He is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a beret hat, black shirt, leather jacket and green and black camo pants.
Peterson also drives a white, 2013 Infinity JX with a Texas plate that reads, “NJP8710.”
He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and officials believe Peterson’s disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.
Anyone with more information on Peterson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4560.
