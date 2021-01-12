Here’s why you shouldn’t put off your workout because of cold weather

When it’s cold outside do you avoid taking your outdoor walk, run or workout? A new study is suggesting you maybe shouldn’t put off your exercise despite the low temperatures.

While we may not be used to extremely cold temperatures in South Texas so when it hits it can always be a good excuse to put off that daily run.

Research from Laurentian University in Canada suggests that exercising in lower temperatures could actually burn off more fat than normal -- or at least when it comes to shorter bursts of high-intensity workouts.

The study used eleven moderately fit to overweight adult volunteers and measured their fat burning while exercising in 32 degrees Fahrenheit and in 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Early results showed that when the study participants did short circuits of high-intensity workouts in the colder temperature they burned three times more fat than when working out in warmer temperatures.

This is the first known study to investigate the effects of cold temperatures on acute metabolism during high-intensity interval exercise one of the researchers with the Canadian university said.

With so few volunteers and only a couple of workout sessions, researchers say it’s too soon to draw a sweeping conclusion from the study.

No matter what the temperature is outside, when we do exercise our bodies are better able to process nutrients and fat levels in the blood.