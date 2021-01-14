Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects who robbed liquor store, injured employee with vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people who robbed a Southwest Side liquor store and injured an employee with a vehicle while fleeing.

The incident occurred Jan. 8 at Don’s & Ben’s Liquor in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

According to police, the man entered the store and selected merchandise just before getting into the passenger’s side door of a U-Haul van.

As the van started to drive off, the employee who saw the shoplifting happen went to the passenger’s side door to try to stop the man from stealing, police said.

The 56-year-old witness fell from the side of the van and suffered injuries to his torso and lower extremities. He was taken to University Hospital.

Police said the van drove off. Officers searched the area, but did not locate it.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

