Texas to receive more than 333,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, health officials say

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., as state medical leaders received inoculations. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TEXAS – Texas health officials announced Saturday that more than 333,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive at state vaccination hubs next week.

The 333,650 vaccines will be received at 79 vaccination hubs and 260 vaccine providers across the state.

One of these hubs is Bexar County; however, it’s currently unclear how many of the doses are arriving in the area, according to the health department’s website.

#COVID19TX Vaccine Update: 260 vaccine providers, including 79 vaccination hubs, will receive 333,650 COVID-19 vaccine... Posted by Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday, January 16, 2021

The vaccine supply is still very limited; however, more doses are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, according to health officials.

If you’re in San Antonio and you’re looking to set up a vaccine appointment, you can learn more here.

The vaccination hubs are meant to “provide more people with the vaccine” and is “a simpler way to sign up for an appointment,” according to state health officials.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Read more on our vaccine page.