Two fires break out at same West Side home hours apart

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family has lost everything following a house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Harness Lane, near Rimfire Driver off Loop 410 on the West Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, it’s the same home where a fire had broken out hours earlier.

Crews had originally arrived at the home Sunday night when a fire broke out towards the back. An SAFD spokesman said two people were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

Kristopher Garcia, who lives next door, said he and his wife were forced to evacuate that night and then again, hours later.

“We’re outside in our pajamas in 40-degree weather,” he said.

Garcia said his home sustained some damage from the second fire. However, he became worried about his neighbor.

“Her gates are usually locked in the front so we weren’t sure we would be able to get to her,” Garcia said.

SAFD said no one was inside at the time of the second fire. A family member told KSAT the homeowner had been recovering from a stroke.

They anticipate more challenges ahead.

The original fire led to about $10,000 in damage but now the home is considered a total loss, according to SAFD.

The flame caught the attention of nearby resident Margie Claudio. She stopped by the home Monday morning hoping to help.

“I’m pretty sure she is devastated so I just wanted to come and see if she’s here to give her some money,” Claudio said.

Although Claudio does not know the woman she said she shares her pain.

“Just here seeing it, knowing the fact that she lost everything is just is terrible,” she said.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

