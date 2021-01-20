Firefighters battle blaze in attic of hoarder home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A home just southeast of downtown was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 220 block of Westfall Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the single story home.

Fire officials said the fire was in the attic of the hoarder home, which made it difficult to fight. Firefighters fought the fire from an attic vent, eventually putting the fire out.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There was no word of anyone inside the home, or any injuries.