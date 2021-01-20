50ºF

Local News

KSAT Q&A Jan. 19, 2021: San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Tags: KSATQ&A, San Antonio, Vaccine, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Must watch

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Mayra Arthur sit down with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss updates to the local COVID-19 situation.

Catch up on all of the latest KSAT Q&As here or watch them live at 6:30 p.m. and on the Nightbeat.

