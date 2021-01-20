San Antonio woman says she’s thankful to be alive after fire destroys Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Laura Rodriguez said everything she ever owned is now gone after a fire destroyed everything.

“We’re gonna lose the house,” she said.

Early Wednesday morning, Rodriguez said she heard a popping noise in the attic. She said that’s where she saw a fire had broken out.

She quickly notified the people who were downstairs. Rodriguez said they did everything they can to save the home.

The fire was called in around 2:45 a.m. at at home in the 220 block of Westfall Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street.

Westfall Ave. fire image. (KSAT)

“We’re all scared and it started getting faster and faster. The flames and burned the whole house,” Rodriguez said.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours. A spokesman told KSAT the home had hoarding conditions and because the fire was in the attic, it was difficult to fight.

The estimated cost has not been released and the cause is still being investigated, but the home is a total loss.

Rodriguez said they are receiving help from Red Cross.

READ MORE: