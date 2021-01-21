Bexar County inmate dies by suicide despite intervention by deputy

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jail inmate died overnight by suicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from BCSO said a detention deputy discovered the inmate in the act just after 2 a.m. as the deputy was serving food trays.

The deputy called for assistance and other deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures until medical staff arrived.

Emergency Medical Service staff arrived at 2:18 a.m. and treated the man, but they were unable to resuscitate him and the inmate was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m., BCSO officials said.

The inmate was 35 years old and had been in the jail since Jan. 13 on a warrant from Wilson County for assault bodily injury - family/house.

He had a bond of $1,000.

His name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation, according to BCSO.