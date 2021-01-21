Bexar County works to expand COVID-19 vaccine site while waiting for more supply

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says University Hospital has vaccinated all of its medical personnel, and he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Additionally, Wolff said, the Bexar County hospital district is now making vaccinations available for teachers.

Wolff said 1,200-1,300 vaccines were administered at the Wonderland Mall on Monday. The distribution location has managed to vaccinate about 400 educators a day.

Wolff said he hopes to see the figures increase in the coming weeks if the supply continues to grow.

“We’re doing it from 5 to 8 p.m. knowing that they will be off at that time,” Wolff said. “We’ll be able to do 5,000 a day. That’s a significant increase, and we hope to start that on Feb. 8.”

County officials say educators are encouraged to check in with their respective superintendents to see how they can get vaccinated at the county vaccine sites.

County officials say the Wonderland Mall site is not just for teachers, and the goal is to administer vaccines to 1,500 people a day there.

Wolff says the county is currently operating under Level 1. He hopes the county can double the number of vaccine stations within the Wonderland Mall soon.

Wolff said the county has the necessary manpower to administer 5,000 doses in a day. The actual number of vaccines that will be administered will ultimately depend on the county and state’s supply.

He said he does not know how many vaccines are on the way or when they will arrive.

