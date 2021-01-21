Man hospitalized after shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Kensington Avenue and Interstate Highway 10.

Officers were in the area eating at a nearby restaurant when they heard gunshots in the area, San Antonio police said.

The officers went outside to investigate the source of the noise and found the victim, a man in his late 30s, on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

Police said the shooting suspect, a man in his late 20s, was inside a vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Investigators are unsure of the relationship between the victim and suspect and do not know why the shooting happened.

