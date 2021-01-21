The history behind how dogs became man’s best friend

Have you ever indulged in sharing meat scraps with your pup as they beg next to the dinner table?

Scientists say this friendly habit may have been what started the domestication of dogs.

Researchers from the Finish Food Authority say this goes back to the ice age.

Historically, humans and wolves were both pack hunters and competitors when it came to hunting large prey.

Both species were capable of killing each other, but instead ice age gatherers domesticated wolves by feeding leftover meat to wolves.

Researchers from this report say during this period dogs became docile and were utilized in many ways like hunting companions and guards, which led to our domesticated dogs today.

The study found that our modern dogs were domesticated from a single population of wolves from 20,000 to 40,000 years ago.