18-wheeler carrying load of honeybees flips, causes road closure near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Swarms of bees were dispersed in the downtown area after an 18-wheeler that was hauling them rolled over at the Finesilver Curve near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m., Sunday morning on the I-10 West offramp to Eastbound I-35. Another truck that was hauling the bee boxes was involved in the incident, but it did not flip, according to officials.

The rollover was caused by a combination of speed, wind and the driver being unfamiliar with the sharp curve, police said.

Some of the bees escaped the truck; however, those that remained at the scene were killed after being sprayed by firefighters.

The cost in damages is at least $90,000, authorities said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A bee crate that was involved in a rollover crash near downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

The incident closed the roadway for several hours and officials are still working to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

