20-year-old woman who died after crashing head-on into pole on East Side identified by SAPD

Woman, 20, killed after crashing head-on into pole on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who fatally crashed her vehicle head-on into a pole on Sunday afternoon has been identified by the San Antonio Police Department.

Breeana Sandoval, 20, crashed a 2000 Honda Accord around 1:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of Steves Avenue, near Candler Street, police said.

She was driving eastbound on Steves Avenue when she drove onto a curb and struck the utility pole.

Police said there was no sign of braking before impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police she came out of the car after the crash but fell down.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash is being handled as an apparent sudden death.

Read also: 2 San Antonio teens who were visiting beach among 6 killed in ‘horrific’ head-on crash on I-37 in South Texas