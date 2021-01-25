SW Side restaurant cited for thawing chicken in stagnant water

SAN ANTONIO – A Southwest Side restaurant was cited by health officials last month after it was found thawing chicken in stagnant water.

Mi Mexico Stilo Jalisco, located in the 3100 block of S. Zarzamora Street, received a score of 82.

Health regulations require food to be thawed under running water or in a cooler.

The restaurant was also dinged for leaving condiments out on tables. COVID-19 regulations require establishments to provide individually portioned condiments.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

The Lord’s Kitchen, 118 Seguin St., 100

Si Senor, 2331 Vance Jackson, 100

The Sushi Box, 3150 SW Military Dr., 100

E&A Grocery Store, 2825 Chihuahua St., 99

Diamond Food Mart, 451 Hot Wells Blvd., 98

Los Valles Produce, 3915 Nogalitos St., 98

Taco Cabana, 2908 Broadway, 97

Thai Chili Cuisine, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 96

Aloha Kitchen, 1151 Harry Wurzbach, 95

Poblano’s on Main, 115 Main Plaza, 95

Restaurant Gwendolyn, 152 E. Pecan St., 94

Mama Margies, 7335 S. Zarzamora St., 93

Thai Dee, 5307 Blanco Rd., 93

Big’s, 2101 S. Laredo St., 91

Gibby’s La Cocina, 2602 Nogalitos St., 90

Hong Kong Harbor, 8230 Marbach Rd., 90

Jesmas Mexican Restaurant, 1722 Rigsby Ave., 88

Kai Japanese Sushi Restaurant, 2535 NW Loop 410, 88

Gilbert’s Restaurant, 8161 Latigo Dr., 87

Jalisco Grill, 6560 Babcock Rd., 82

Mi Mexico Stilo Jalisco, 3110 S. Zarzamora St., 82

