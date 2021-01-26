Gov. Greg Abbott in San Antonio for ‘listening session’ on Texas economy

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hear from construction workers, small business leaders, and advocates on how to improve the state’s economy in a listening session in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The event, hosted at Cuisine Solutions on the city’s Southeast Side, will start at 12:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

The governor is hosting the listening session to find ways to help businesses succeed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the economy. Abbott is expected to take questions from reporters after the listening session, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The session will include:

Blaine Beckman - President, Associated General Contractors San Antonio

Chase Botkin - Superintendent, Myers Concrete

James Christi - Senior Superintendent, Stellar

Frank Fuentes - Chairman, Hispanic Contractors Association

Leo Gomez - President & CEO, Brooks

Tony Ortiz - Foreman, Faith Technologies

Patrick Richardson - Owner, Silo

Annie Spilman - Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business

Joshua Surface - Project Manager, J3 Company

David Weaver - Assistant Superintendent, Stellar

Mario Valdez - General Superintendent, J3 Company

Stanislas Vilgrain - Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cuisine Solutions

Abbott has held roundtable discussions on a variety of topics over the past few weeks as the Texas Legislature convenes in Austin to address some of those issues.

Last week, the governor held a discussion on COVID-19. On Thursday, Abbott spoke to law enforcement officers in a roundtable on policing, where he pledged to make it “fiscally impossible” for cities to reduce their police budgets.

