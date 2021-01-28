Do you know this man? San Antonio police need your help locating this robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man connected with an aggravated robbery on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, on Jan. 6, a man got into a woman’s vehicle while in line at a Jack in the Box drive-thru located at 4606 Rittiman Road.

Police said the man threatened to kill the woman if she did not leave the restaurant. The man pointed a gun at the woman and forced her to drive to an ATM and take out money, while he made threats to kill her and anyone she tried to flag down for help.

Police say the man had only one red glove on with exposed fingertips. He is described as being in his 30′s or 40′s, about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and may be homeless or living near the Rittiman Road and Interstate Highway 35 area.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual. If you have any information on the robbery suspect or robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

