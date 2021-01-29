Have you seen this person? San Antonio police need your help finding this robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to find a 21-year-old robbery suspect who pretended to buy a cellphone from the victim.

Police say the victim met the female suspect to sell a cellphone on Dec. 14, 2020, at the Valero in the 1000 block of Castroville Road.

While the suspect was looking at the phone, she jumped into her vehicle and drove off. The victim was injured trying to get the phone back during the exchange.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.