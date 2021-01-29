Have you seen this vehicle? San Antonio police need your help finding a robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for your help to track down a robbery suspect who held up a victim at gunpoint.

The crime happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Police said the suspect followed the 49-year-old victim home to the 4000 block of Indian Sunrise and blocked him from the road with a vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect then go out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.